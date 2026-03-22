Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan steps in to resolve LPG delivery discrepancy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Swift intervention by the Tinsukia district administration led to the resolution of an LPG delivery discrepancy in Tingrai, under Digboi police station, within hours of the complaint being raised.

The issue came to light after Minu Khanikar, a resident of Tingrai Gaon and a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, reported that she had received an SMS on March 18 stating that an LPG cylinder had been delivered to her on February 25, 2026. However, no such delivery had actually taken place.

Upon receiving the complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia, Sumit Sattawan, treated the matter with urgency and sought an immediate explanation from the concerned LPG distributor.

Following the administration's intervention, the discrepancy was rectified promptly, and the LPG cylinder was delivered to Khanikar's household within 12 hours.

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