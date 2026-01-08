Assam: Sumit Sattawan takes charge as Tinsukia District Commissioner

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Sumit Sattawan, an Indian Administrative Service officer (IAS), took over as the new District Commissioner of Tinsukia on Wednesday.

An IAS officer of 2015 batch, Sattawan previously served as the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur and then of Kamrup Metropolitan district. Because of his efficiency, Kamrup Metropolitan district was able to earn a reputation on many fronts of administration.

He was transferred as the District Commissioner of Tinsukia by the Assam Government in a recent directive and replaced by former Tinsukia Commissioner Swapneel Paul. After arriving in Tinsukia on Wednesday afternoon, Sumit Sattawan attended a video conference on the upcoming election.

