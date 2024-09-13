Tinsukia District Brings Laurels at Aryabhatta Science Centre State Level Conference in Guwahati

DOOMDOOMA: In the two-day long State Level Conference of Aryabhatta Science Centre (ASC) held under the auspices of Department of Science, Technology and Climate Change, Government of Assam, at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati on September 10 and September 11, the selected students of Tinsukia district took part and were able to bring laurels for the district.

In the Innovative Idea competition which is also one of the Science based competitions, Anusuya Borah of Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya (VKV), Laipuli, Tinsukia belonging to ASC, Guijan Block, was adjudged as the best competitors.

Under the supervision of District Co-ordinator Diganta Bhajani, altogether 9 students selected from the district level conference, Zonal Co-ordinators of ASC of Sadiya, Saikhowa, Kakpather, Hapjan, Margherita, Itakhuli and Guijan Development Blocks and two teachers, attended the two -day long ASC State level conference held at Guwahati.

In the closing ceremony, the winner of the innovative idea competition Anusuya Borah was awarded a certificate and cash prize of Rs. 10,000 by Manoj Barua, Additional Secretary, Department of Science, Technology and Climate Change, Government of Assam.

Also Read: Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Rokibul Hussain Felicitated by Nagaon District Congress Committee

Also watch: