Ranjan Kumar Deka Secures Sixth Position in Assam Education Service Exam

JAGIROAD: Former teacher of Jagiroad Higher Secondary School and currently working at Rangadaria Higher Secondary School, Morigaon, Ranjan Kumar Deka, secured sixth position in the Assam Education Service (AES) Examination, the results of which were announced by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Monday. Deka hails from Natun Bongalbori, Jagibhakatgaon, near here. The AASU, AJYCP, AXX, and Jagibhakatgaon units congratulated him and called upon the upcoming generation to be inspired. He is the second person from the district of Morigaon to pass the Assam Education Service (A.E.S) examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission.

