Tinsukia District Journalists Association felicitated centenarian freedom fighter

DOOMDOOMA: Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) in collaboration with the press clubs affiliated to it felicitates every year two renowned persons under each press club on the first day of the Assamese New year for their remarkable contributions to various disciplines.

This year TDJA in collaboration with Doomdooma Press Club (DPC) felicitated 103 years old freedom fighter Satyalata Gogoi at her residence at Phillobari Gauripur of Tinsukia district. Gogoi who is the only living freedom fighter in the district was felicitated by a delegation of DPC led by its president Anuj Kalita and secretary Manoj Baruah on behalf of TDJA with a phulam gamocha, a chelleng chadar, a sarai, a religious book and a citation and took blessings from her. The centenarian freedom fighter offered blessings to the scribes’ team and entertained them by singing a Bihu song.

DPC on behalf of TDJA also felicitated noted Assamese poet and writer Dr. Aruna Gogoi Baruah at her residence at Rupai Siding Topubon here. On the other hand, Tinsukia Press Club felicitated noted academician and economist Dr. Jyoti Prasad Chaliha and physician and social activist Dr. Nareswar Dutta.

