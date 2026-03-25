Tinsukia LAC 2026: A Diverse Electorate of 1.72 Lakh Voters Across 216 Booths

The 86-Tinsukia Legislative Assembly Constituency heads into the 2026 Assam Assembly Election with a total electorate of 1,72,351 voters — 84,022 male and 88,311 female — spread across 216 polling booths.
The seat covers Tinsukia urban areas, its outskirts, and surrounding tea gardens, and is home to one of the most linguistically and ethnically diverse voter bases in the state.
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Bengali voters form the single largest bloc, numbering around 66,000 — approximately 40% of the total electorate. They are spread across much of the constituency's urban and semi-urban areas.
Tea tribe voters come in second, with roughly 37,000 voters, making up around 22% of the electorate. However, their numbers have decreased following the recent delimitation exercise, which carved out a significant portion of tea garden areas from Tinsukia LAC into the newly formed Makum LAC — a shift that has reduced what was previously a reliable vote bank for the ruling party.
Hindi-speaking communities — primarily Bihari and Marwari voters settled in Tinsukia's trading areas and peripheral zones — account for approximately 31,000 voters, or around 18% of the total.
Assamese voters number close to 28,000, constituting roughly 17.5% of the electorate. They are largely concentrated in areas such as Borguri, Gelapukhuri, Bordoloinagar, Laipuli-Kaptanchuk, Bordubi, Dohotia Chuk, Chalihanagar, Changmai Gaon, and parts of Sripuria.
Muslim voters are localised in specific pockets — including Hijiguri, Manik Hazarika Path, Lal Bangla, and Nabadullah Path — and constitute around 2.5% of voters, numbering fewer than 4,500.
Several areas within the constituency feature genuinely mixed electorates, where no single community dominates. These include Dhekiajuri, Hijiguri, Koriatoli, Sukhanpukhuri, Rongpuria, Bordubi Kowaripathar, areas in and around Tinsukia College, Parbotia, and parts of Sripuria.
In these zones, candidates need to simultaneously appeal to Bengali, Assamese, Hindi-speaking, and tea tribe voters — making booth-level outreach particularly critical.
The sheer demographic complexity of Tinsukia LAC means that no single community can deliver victory on its own.
Candidates will need dedicated party workers present in almost every locality to manage the constituency's varied voter blocs effectively. The delimitation-driven reduction in tea tribe voters adds another layer of calculation for parties that have historically relied on that community's support in this seat.