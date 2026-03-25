Tinsukia LAC 2026: A Diverse Electorate of 1.72 Lakh Voters Across 216 Booths

Bengali voters form the single largest bloc, numbering around 66,000 — approximately 40% of the total electorate. They are spread across much of the constituency's urban and semi-urban areas.

Tea tribe voters come in second, with roughly 37,000 voters, making up around 22% of the electorate. However, their numbers have decreased following the recent delimitation exercise, which carved out a significant portion of tea garden areas from Tinsukia LAC into the newly formed Makum LAC — a shift that has reduced what was previously a reliable vote bank for the ruling party.

Hindi-speaking communities — primarily Bihari and Marwari voters settled in Tinsukia's trading areas and peripheral zones — account for approximately 31,000 voters, or around 18% of the total.

Assamese voters number close to 28,000, constituting roughly 17.5% of the electorate. They are largely concentrated in areas such as Borguri, Gelapukhuri, Bordoloinagar, Laipuli-Kaptanchuk, Bordubi, Dohotia Chuk, Chalihanagar, Changmai Gaon, and parts of Sripuria.

Muslim voters are localised in specific pockets — including Hijiguri, Manik Hazarika Path, Lal Bangla, and Nabadullah Path — and constitute around 2.5% of voters, numbering fewer than 4,500.