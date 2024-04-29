Male voters exceed females in phase II of Lok Sabha poll; Dalgaon records highest 93% turnout

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Marking a change in voter participation in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha poll in the state, the number of male voters exceeded that of female voters by a small margin. In the second phase of polling, Dalgaon LAC under the Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituency recorded the highest turnout of voters with 93%.

Significantly, female voters exceeded their male counterparts in numbers during the first phase of polling in the state on April 19. Polling in the second phase on April 26 took place in the five constituencies of Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon.

The election department has revealed the detailed turnout of voters LAC-wise in the second phase of polling. It is seen that Dalgaon LAC recorded the highest turnout with 93%, followed by Lahorighat LAC under Nagaon parliamentary constituency, with 90.47%.

Altogether, 17 Assembly constituencies recorded a turnout of more than 80%. The other LACs that recorded an 80-plus voting percentage are: Samaguri with 89.38%, Rupahihat with 87.95%, Dhing with 87.56%, Jagiroad with 84.91%, Mangaldai with 84.43%, Kamalpur with 83.81%, Algapur-Katlicherra with 82.66%, Katigorah with 82.47%, Borkhola with 82.56%, Rangia with 81.82%, Hailakandi with 81.79%, Sipajhar with 81.51%, Karimganj North with 80.86%, Morigaon with 80.78%, and Patharkandi with 80.34%.

Notably, Amri Assembly constituency under Diphu parliamentary constituency recorded the lowest turnout in the second phase, with 73.76%. It should also be noted that Ranganadi LAC under Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency registered the highest turnout with 83.98% in the first phase of polling on April 19.

The total number of voters casting their votes in the second phase of polling was 62,57,440, of which 31,47,900 were male voters, 31,09,512 were female voters, and 28 were of the third gender. Compared to the number of female voters, 38,388 more male voters exercised their franchise during the second phase. The total number of voters in the second phase was 77,09,276. The turnout in both the first and second phases of polling in the state recorded a total of 79.63%, according to the latest information by the election department of Assam. In the first phase, the eventual turnout was recorded at 78.25%, while that in the second phase was 81.17%.

