TINSUKIA: Laipuli residents seek approval to renovate road along NH-37

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Road Construction Demand Committee of greater Laipuli, along with hundreds of local residents, including school children, has sought the approval of the Railway and Tinsukia district administration to renovate a crucial road that runs parallel to the railway track and NH 37. Local residents have also voluntarily contributed portions of their meyadi patta lands and proposed to widen the road using local resources.

The memorandum, submitted on Wednesday to the DRM of Tinsukia Railway Division and the District Commissioner of Tinsukia by a delegation led by Hrikhojypti Neog, Madhurjya Rajkhowa, Mritunjay Buragohain, and others, highlighted that students from nearly ten villages under Dimoruguri Village Panchayat commute daily to PM Shri Indira Gandhi High School. The school is located in a hazardous area alongside the railway track near Railway Gate DD-46, beyond Laipuli Army Camp off NH 37. The road also serves as the only access route for more than 10,000 residents of Laipuli-Dimoruguri and Laipuli-Kaptanchuk.

Citing the daily safety risks faced by students and residents, the local populace has collectively resolved to undertake repair and development of the existing road with public cooperation.

The memorandum emphasized that the proposed road work will not affect railway operations and will not involve any encroachment, infringement, or damage to railway tracks, land, or installations. The work is solely aimed at improving the existing pathway for safe civilian movement. It also urged the Railway Administration to consider developing a proper service road parallel to the track in coordination with local authorities.

