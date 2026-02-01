Assam: 2 killed in high-speed collision on NH-37 near Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A road accident occurred in Chakalia near Demow on the NH-37 on Saturday morning, resulting in two deaths. According to reports, a truck (AS 01 QC 0517) coming from 13 Mile towards Dibrugarh was hit from behind by a Bolero pick-up (AS 03 CC 8526) traveling at high speed near Chakalia. Both occupants of the Bolero pick-up died on the spot. The driver of the Bolero, Morom Jyoti Payeng, was injured and taken to Demow Model Hospital for treatment. Health officials have confirmed that he is now stable.

Also Read: School student seriously injured in dumper accident at Jagiroad