Tinsukia Marks 65th Teachers’ Day, Honours 10 Educators with District Best Teacher Awards

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TINSUKIA: The 65th Teachers' Day was celebrated with enthusiasm on Saturday at the Convention Centre under the initiative of the Tinsukia District Education Department and with the active cooperation of all teachers' associations of the district.

Ten teachers of Tinsukia district were also honoured with the District Best Teacher Awards in recognition of their dedicated service.

Renowned poet, writer, and retired Professor of the Assamese Department of Dibrugarh University, Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika, attended the programme as the chief guest. She formally released the second edition of the e-magazine, 'Pragyar Batere,' published under the initiative of the District Academic Association. Noted educationist and satirical writer Punya Saikia was the designated speaker of the day.

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