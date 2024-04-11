Tinsukia: Oil leakage at Dighaltarang Tea Estate

TINSUKIA : A huge explosion occurred at OIL’s X-Mass Tree of well no BGN 24 discharging gas and crude oil at Dighaltarang Tea Estate in Tinsukia district on Tuesday midnight creating panic among local tea garden employees. Upon examination by Oil personnel, a hole was observed on the flowing path from the X-mass tree.

According to information, though leak was controlled but gas and crude had spread out over to 100 m from well site. The impact of explosion was more than Baghjan blowout that devastated Baghjan in May 26, 2020. Though OIL has formed an on-spot assessment team to assess the affected areas with constituting an internal inquiry, it is not yet clear whether the incident was due to either technical error or human negligence.

