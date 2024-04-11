J P Nadda, Mamata Banerjee, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Barak next week ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Silchar: As the tempo for the April 26 general election is slowly picking up, top rank leaders are scheduled to address rallies in Barak Valley next week. The BJP national president J P Nadda would address a public meeting at Silchar DSA ground on April 16. After wrapping up his Silchar assignment, Nadda would fly to Karimganj to attend another election rally there.

The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee would be reaching Silchar on the same day. The West Bengal Chief Minister would address a public rally to seek votes for her party candidate Radheshyam Biswas. However, the venue of Banerjee’s meeting was yet to be finalized. The Bengal based party had fielded candidates in four constituencies in Assam.

On April 20, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be landing in Silchar for his two day visit in Barak Valley. Sarma would attend a number of public meetings in both Karimganj and Hailakandi districts which constitute the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat. On April 21, Sarma, the star campaigner of the ruling party, would return to Silchar. He is scheduled to attend a road show to bat for party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya.

The Congress, on the other hand, looked lacklustre as no star campaigner has confirmed their Barak Valley assignments. APCC president Bhupen Bora was supposed to accompany party candidates both in Silchar and Karimganj, but somehow he did not turn out. On Monday, Bora along with AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and Prithhiraj Sathe were scheduled to address a public meeting in Kalain. But none of them appeared. The Karimganj candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury and Silchar candidate Surya Kanta Sarkar along with two local MLAs Misbahul Islam Laskar and Khaliluddin Mazumdar addressed the gathering.

Also Read: Assam: Bihu workshop ‘Bohagor Bulani’ concludes in Golaghat

Also Watch: