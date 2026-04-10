Tinsukia Records 78.85% Voter Turnout as Women’s Participation and Tea Garden Belts Drive Brisk Polling

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Tinsukia district recorded a brisk polling day on Thursday, with voter turnout rising steadily to 78.85% by 5 pm, even as voting continued in several booths. The consistent increase throughout the day reflected strong participation across urban areas as well as tea garden belts.

Polling began on a slow note with 17.75% turnout at 9 am, but picked up momentum quickly, reaching 37.53% by 11 am. The upward trend continued into the afternoon with 56.73% at 1 pm and 71.73% by 3 pm, before touching 78.85% by 5 pm, indicating a marginal slowdown in the final hours.

Despite having one of the smaller electorates, Digboi recorded a strong turnout of 78.37%, reflecting active participation from its diverse voter base comprising oil township residents, tea garden workers, and rural populations.

Among all constituencies, Makum (85) recorded the highest turnout at 80.65%, followed by Doomdooma (82) at 80.38%. Margherita (83) and Digboi (84) remained close to the district average, while Sadiya (81) and Tinsukia (86) reported slightly lower figures but maintained a steady rise through the day.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Nath, a resident of Tingrai, emphasized the growing role of women in the electoral process. She made the remarks after casting her vote at the Tingrai Rajnikanta Baruah High School polling station in the afternoon and said that with women forming a larger share of the electorate in districts like Tinsukia, their representation in governance must be strengthened.

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