Tinsukia: Retired employees of Tippuk Tea Estate of Doomdooma demanded release of pension

TINSUKIA: The retired employees of Tippuk Tea Estate of Doomdooma in Tinsukia district have begun a sit-in-demonstration for an indefinite period in front of the office of the tea garden from Wednesday. The retired employees have been demanding the release of their pension and gratuity money. The employees alleged that the management of the garden has not paid their monthly pension since January this year and defaulted in depositing PF. The management has not informed the retired employees the reason for not paying the pension despite being approached several times. The garden owned by ITAS Prabhat LL.P was acquired from James Warren Tea in August 2020, the transaction of which included all liabilities.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the TE, Nahar K Singh informed the pensioners in writing that the management proposed to sit for a reconciliation meeting with all stakeholders in the coming week at ABITA Dibrugarh premises and requested the pensioners to withdraw their on-going agitation programme

