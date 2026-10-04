Tinsukia Shines in Assam Police DGP's Commendation Medal 2026 with Three Honorees

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Tinsukia has punched above its weight in the Assam Police DGP's Commendation Medal 2026 list, with three personnel from the district figuring among the Silver medal recipients for outstanding meritorious work.

The three are Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore, IPS, Additional SP (Crime), Tinsukia; Mrinmoy Das, APS, Additional SP (HQ), Tinsukia; and LNK/470 Pankaj Sonar of the 2nd Assam Police Battalion, Makum. The three names appear in the official commendation order issued by Assam Police Headquarters on October 1.

Rathore's medal carries the imprint of his earlier field posting in Margherita. During his tenure as SDPO there, he had earned a reputation for cracking several cases and mounting sustained action against anti-social elements.

Das, on the other hand, has over the years established himself within district police circles as a tactically astute and hard-driving officer, particularly in handling insurgency-related and security issues in the sensitive border areas of Tinsukia. Thus, the two senior awardees represent two critical fronts of policing in Tinsukia-crime control and security management-while Sonar's recognition adds the armed-police dimension to the district's medal tally.

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