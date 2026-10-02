75th Assam Police Day: Governor Acharya Stresses Public Trust, People-Centric Policing

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: "Public trust is the greatest strength of policing, and every citizen approaching the police should feel confidence and the assurance of being heard," the Governor said on the occasion of the 75th Assam Police Day today.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya further said, "Women should feel safe, the underprivileged should feel that the police are with them, and every citizen should have faith in policing." He said that this people-centric approach gives true meaning to the Assam Police's motto, "For the welfare of the people, in the service of the people."

The Governor also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the officers and personnel of Assam Police. The Governor paid homage to the brave police personnel who made the supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. He appreciated the dedication of the Assam Police in maintaining peace and security in the state and said that its long record of service, courage and sacrifice has made it an important pillar of public trust.

Governor Acharya also hailed Assam Police's uncompromising tirade against the growing menace of drugs, saying that drug abuse destroys the lives of young people, affects families and weakens society. Appreciating the action being taken by Assam Police against narcotic substances, he urged the force to give further momentum to the campaign for a completely drug-free Assam. He also referred to his Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padyatra and called upon the police to contribute actively to this important social campaign.

The Governor expressed confidence that Assam Police would continue to uphold its glorious legacy while embracing modern technology, professionalism and people-centric policing. He extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all officers and personnel on the occasion of the 75th Assam Police Day and expressed hope that the force would continue to contribute to a safe, secure and progressive Assam.

On the occasion, the Governor presented the President's Medal to Additional Director General of Police (V&AC) Surendra Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati Police Commissionerate Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP Kankan Jyoti Saikia, IGP Indrani Baruah, and IGP Ratna Singh.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, senior officials of the police administration along with a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

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