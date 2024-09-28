Tinsukia Special POCSO Judge sentenced 15 years of imprisonment to child rapist under

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia Special POCSO Judge Chitra Rani Saikia sentenced Arun Turi, who committed the heinous crime of raping an orphan minor girl, to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and, in default, an additional sentence of 4 months, on Thursday.

According to Banwari Lal Agarwal PP, in the year 2022, the victim’s grandfather had lodged an FIR in the Bordubi police station of Tinsukia district stating that his granddaughter was raped by a neighbour, Arun Turi. The victim did not have parents and was living with her grandfather. In the absence of his grandfather, Arun Turi committed the crime three times. The victim told her neighbour about the incident, after which the victim’s grandfather lodged a case with the police. The case was registered as case number 132/23 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act in Bordubi police station and hearing of the case started in the Special POCSO court of Tinsukia under POCSO case number 194/22. The court examined nine witnesses and nine evidences. The Court also directed the government to pay Rs. 50 thousand as compensation to the victim.

Also Read: Assam: Bogolijan Residents Protest Against Setting Up of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant

Also watch: