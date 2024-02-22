Tinsukia Zila Xahityasewi Mancha executive meet held at Saraswata Sukumar Kendra, Dhola-Saikhowa

DOOMDOOMA: An executive meeting of the Tinsukia Zila Xahityasewi Mancha (TZXM) was held at Saraswata Sukumar Kendra, Dhola-Saikhowa on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by the Executive President of TZXM Pronati Baruah and the secretary Pallab Sharma explained the objectives of the meeting.

The meeting began with a Saraswati Vandana performed by artiste Binapani Das and her two students. The meeting was attended by TZXM advisors Atul Chandra Sharma, Badan Sarma and Sunil Gohain. The meeting decided to hold the annual session of TZXM on April 28 at Makum as per the suggestions of Vice-President Sharat Chandra Chiring Phukan, Cultural Secretary Diganta Barthakur, Organizing Secretary Rajen Sharma, Publication Secretary Runumoni Dutta Bhuyan, Executive Members Prakash Dutta, Ajanta Sharma and other office bearers.

The meeting also decided to publish the third issue of the current term of the in-house magazine ‘Xamayiki’ and the mouthpiece ‘Monihar’ enriched with articles by local and established writers. The meeting also adopted a proposal to increase the lifetime and sponsorship membership of the TZXM.

