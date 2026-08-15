Tiranga Concert in Tezpur Marks 80th Independence Day with Patriotic Performances

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration organised a colourful Tiranga Concert at Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi, Tezpur, as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga–2026 campaign marking the 80th Independence Day.

The programme was inaugurated by Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Assistant Commissioner Chayanika Hazarika, Cultural Development Officer Ansumoi Basumatary, and District Information and Public Relations Officer Ankita Gogoi were also present.

The cultural evening featured patriotic group songs and dance performances by students of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School and Tezpur Multipurpose Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Musical performances were presented by Bitopan Bora, Krishti Barthakur, Pranab Chandra Lahkar, and Prashidha Shivam, while Natya Kala Mandir and Prajjallika Kashyap presented special patriotic dance performances.

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