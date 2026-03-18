Tirtha Prasad Saikia appointed to key APRCEM role, joins regional coordinating committee

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Tirtha Prasad Saikia, Director of North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a local indigenous civil society organization based in Jorhat, Assam, North-East India, has been appointed as the Constituency Focal Point for the People Affected by Conflict and Disaster Constituency of the Asia Pacific Regional CSO Engagement Mechanism (APRCEM).

Through this organizational role, Saikia will represent and delegate NEADS in regional civil society processes. He has also been selected to serve as a Member of the Regional Coordinating Committee (RCC) of APRCEM.

Also Read: Tirtha Prasad Saikia elected to executive body of IUCN’s India National Committee (INC)