Tirtha Prasad Saikia elected to executive body of IUCN’s India National Committee (INC)

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Tirtha Prasad Saikia, Director of the North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), has been elected to the Executive Body of the India National Committee (INC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), representing the North-East India region.

The IUCN India National Committee functions as the national coordination platform for IUCN Member Organizations in India, developing collaboration among government agencies, civil society groups, research institutions, and community-based organizations. The committee advances conservation, sustainable development, and environmental justice in alignment with IUCN’s global mission.

Saikia’s election to the Executive Body is a recognition of his contributions to community-based conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable development initiatives in the state of Assam.

“This opportunity strengthens our collective efforts to promote community-led conservation and climate action in one of the most ecologically fragile yet culturally rich regions of the country. I look forward to collaborating with fellow members to advance a people-centered and inclusive conservation agenda,” said Saikia.

