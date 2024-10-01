TMC MP Sushmita Dev Slams Kamrup Durga Puja SOP as 'Unconstitutional', Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics

A correspondent

Silchar: Terming the SOP issued by the Kamrup Deputy Commissioner for the ensuing Durga puja as ‘unconstitutional and illegal’ the TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said, the move was a reflection of the divisive politics of the BJP. The SOP had urged the puja committees to use the banners and hoardings written in Assamese languages only. Sushmita raised fingers at such dictate saying that the district administration could not issue such SOP that might create unnecessary division among various communities. “In Assam, Assamese is the official language and all communications in the government departments have to be in Assamese language. Likewise Bengali is the official language in the Barak Valley. Nobody has any problem with this. But Durga puja is not a government function, and hence the administration cannot ask the committee which language they will use,” Susmita said. Alleging that the BJP was playing a divisive politics, the TMC MP said, people should not fall prey to such dirty politics.

Also Read: ‘BTC committed for holistic development in BTR’: BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary

Also watch: