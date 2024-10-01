‘BTC committed for holistic development in BTR’: BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary

Our Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR: BTC EM of Information and Public Relations Dr. Nilut Swargiary on Sunday inaugurated CC block road under Gelabil VCDC in Udalguri district.

“BTC, under the leadership of CEM Pramod Boro, is relentlessly working to promote holistic development in the BTR, focusing on both infrastructure and essential facilities that contribute to the overall quality of life for the community,” said BTC EM for IPR and PHE etc., Dr. Nilut Swargiary, while inaugurating several schemes in Udalguri district on Sunday.

During the inauguration of the CC block road from Ramesh Daimary house to Jamuguri Bathou Mandir, Dr. Swargiary stated, “This road, constructed at a cost of Rs.18.95 lakh, will greatly enhance connectivity in our region and empower the people by making access to essential services more efficient”. This project, part of the Gelabil VCDC in the Mazbat Development Block, is one of many development schemes currently being rolled out throughout BTR.

Earlier, Dr. Swargiary also inaugurated a community toilet at Pauripota High School in Saikiachubri primary, located within the Rowta constituency. In his inaugural remarks, he said, “Proper hygiene and sanitation are essential for our schools, as they are foundational for a healthy society and so we are working in this line ensuring a brighter future for the community.”

