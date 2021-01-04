'Today Madrasas Tomorrow BJP Govt will Target Namaz' Alleged Assam Congress MLA

MANCACHAR: Congress MLA from South Salmara, Wazed Ali Choudhury recently made inflammatory statement against the BJP-led Assam government and said that Muslims in India no longer have any independence.

In a viral video which has been now widely circulated, the Congress leader in community gathering alleged that today Madrasas have been shut down and soon recitation of Azan and later Namaz will be stopped.



Further the minister stated that Muslims in India don't have independence anymore.



"If we had independence today Madrasas wouldn't have been shut down," the MLA added.



According to Choudhary it is the constitution have clearly given the right to learn and preach religious scriptures hence this judgement of shutting down of Madrassa will be challenged in the Court of Law.



The MLA has also warned and be careful who to choose in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election.



Notably, more than 700 of the schools, known as madrasas, in the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ruled Assam will be shut by April, the state's education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the local assembly.



It is to be mentioned that on the first day of the winter assembly, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he will introduce a Bill to repeal the provincialisation of Madrassa in the state legislative assembly.



"Today, I shall introduce a Bill to repeal provincialisation of Madrassa. Once the Bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Assam government will come to an end, a practice which was started by the Muslim League government in pre-Independence Assam," Himanta Biswa Sarma told news agency ANI.





Three-day winter session of Assam Legislative Assembly begins today. https://t.co/Cx02EHa1bB — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state government has decided to make 'education secular' and 198 high madrasas and 542 other madrasas in the state will operate as any other general educational institute and will not give admission to students for theological studies.



Terming the closure of the government-run madrassas in Assam a historic step, Sarma said the decision was taken to secularise the entire educational system in the state.





Also Read: Literary event of Telahi-Kamalaboriya Anchalik Sakha Xahitya Xabha held in Lakhimpur

Also Watch: Goonda Raj In Guwahati? Goons Beat Up Hotel Staff Over a Roll