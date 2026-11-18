A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The one-and-a-half-year-old child, Dev Goala, who survived the tragic accident at Rangajan in Kaziranga, left Bokakhat on Tuesday, bringing tears to the eyes of doctors and healthcare workers at Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Hospital.

The identities of the parents of the child, who was separated from them in Friday's tragic Rangajan accident in Kaziranga, have also been established. His father is Rahul Goala, and his mother is Nikita Goala. The child has been identified as Dev Goala.

Fondly addressed as 'Babu,' Dev had been under the care and supervision of doctors and nursing staff at Shaheed Kamala Miri Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Bokakhat for the past four days.

On Tuesday, the hospital authorities formally handed him over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Golaghat.

An emotional atmosphere prevailed at the hospital when the little survivor waved goodbye to everyone while leaving.

The handover of the child to the CWC moved doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.