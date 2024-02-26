Tongona PHC inaugurated in Tinsukia district of Assam

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The newly constructed new Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Tongona under Kakopathar Block in the Tinsukia district was formally inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in virtual mode in the presence of several dignitaries.

Suren Phukan MLA Digboi said that the PHC was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,10,44,980 and will be equipped with medical officers, staff nurses, ANM, and laboratory technicians. Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner Tinsukia; Chinmoy Pathak, ADC Health; Pritam Kumar Das from NHM State HQ; and Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharjee, Joint Director of Health Services, Tinsukia. While district programme manager Nur Islam Hoque welcomed the audience present, Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharjee detailed the services to be provided at the new hospital and the modern equipment and machinery that are installed in the facility. In his address, DC Swapneel Paul said that the opening of Tongona Hospital would begin a new era in healthcare in a remote area like Tongona and nearby areas.

