Top Contributors Honored at Vidyanjali Programme Award Ceremony in Biswanath District

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The award ceremony programme for the top contributors under Vidyanjali programme was held on Monday at Biswanath Resource Room in Biswanath district where the top contributors under the scheme were awarded. Vidyanjali is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Education, Government of India with the aim to strengthen schools through community and private sector involvement in schools across the country.

The awardees included Dev Chetry, Suman Sarmah, Girinjyoti Saikia, Kapilmuni Humagain, Atul Hazarika and Papori Mahanta while the Biswanath Education Block was selected as the best performing block for collecting donation of 10 boundary walls, 10 school gates, 2 additional classrooms, 1 Midday Meal serving room, desks-benches along with other donations.

Dr Neha Yadav, District Commissioner, Biswanath, Dhurbajyoti Das, ADC and DMC, SSA, Biswanath, Bhaben Deory, DEEO, Bedabrat Borah, District Programme Officer, Dr Abhimanyu Dutta, Lecture, DIET, Sonitpur, Kishore Rajbongshi, BEEO, and other SSA officials were present on the occasion. The DC also ceremonially distributed aids and appliances to physically challenge students in the programme.

Also Read: Nowgong College (Autonomous) achieves historic National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking

Also watch: