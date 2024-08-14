Nowgong College (Autonomous) achieves historic National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking

NAGAON: In a landmark achievement for the educational landscape of Assam, Nowgong College (Autonomous) has secured a prominent position in the recently published National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings under overall college category (NIRF-BAND-201-300).

This achievement was recorded as Nowgong College has become the only college in Assam to be recognized in the prestigious NIRF rankings in 2024, underscoring its commitment to academic excellence and innovative practices.

The NIRF rankings, which are released annually by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, evaluate institutions across various parameters including teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Nowgong College (Autonomous) has earned this accolade through its rigorous adherence to these standards, reflecting its dedication to providing quality education and fostering an environment conducive to academic growth.

Established in 1944, Nowgong College (Autonomous) has long been a pillar of educational advancement in Assam. Over the years, the institution has continually evolved, incorporating modern pedagogical approaches and expanding its academic offerings. The recent NIRF ranking is a testament to the college’s unwavering commitment to these progressive educational practices.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Mazindar, principal (incharge) of Nowgong College (Autonomous), expressed his elation at a press note, stating that this is a historic moment for Nowgong College and the entire state of Assam. “Our inclusion in the NIRF rankings is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion of our faculty, staff, alumni, students and well wishers. We are immensely proud of this achievement and are motivated to continue our pursuit of academic excellence,” he added in the press note.

