Toria seed production strengthens Assam’s oilseed self-sufficiency

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kamrup, under Assam Agricultural University (AAU), continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening oilseed production in Assam through sustained production of certified rapeseed (Toria) variety TS-38. The initiative supports the state’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in edible oil production by ensuring timely availability of quality seeds to farmers.

KVK Kamrup produces certified oilseed both on its own farm and through a participatory approach involving farmers of Kamrup district. Over the last five years, the centre has produced 634.80 quintals (2020–21), 315.60 quintals (2021–22), 331.20 quintals (2022–23), 585 quintals (2023–24), and 615 quintals (2024–25) of certified toria seed. During the current year, production is expected to reach around 700 quintals.

The TS-38 toria variety, developed by Assam Agricultural University in 2018–19, is a high-yielding, short-duration, late-sown variety well suited to Assam’s agro-climatic conditions. Its short maturity period makes it ideal for double and triple cropping systems, particularly after Sali rice. Due to its superior performance, the variety has gained wide acceptance not only within Assam but also in other states.

Apart from northeastern states such as Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh, states like Odisha, Bihar, and Rajasthan have also been procuring TS-38 seed over the past few years, reflecting its adaptability and productivity across diverse regions.

With a recommended seed rate of 900 grams per bigha, the production of approximately 70 tonnes of certified seed has the potential to cover more than 77,000 bighas (about 1,037 hectares) of farmland, significantly contributing to oilseed area expansion.

