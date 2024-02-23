Trade facilitation fair for sustainable energy and livelihood technologies launched in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: SELCO Foundation in collaboration with Bodoland Tribal Region on Wednesday launched a two-day trade facilitation fair at Green Field in Kokrajhar. Aimed at promoting sustainable energy driven livelihoods, the fair showcases 35+ implementable and replicable solutions by small and micro-enterprises, the event witnessed more than 2000 people participating and was also attended by key members from the BTC including Arup Kumar Dey, Executive Member of BTC - Health & Family Welfare, Registration of Birth & Death, Welfare of OBCs, Willson Hasda, Executive Member and Ranendra Narzihary, Executive Member, Trade and Commerce who also inaugurated the event.

Speaking at the event, Harish Hande, CEO of SELCO Foundation said, “Last year when we joined hands with the BTC, we had promised to solarize 500 health centres by March, 2024. As of now, we have completed 440+ and with that I wish to tell you that this is just the beginning of our work here. The real success will be when BTR will be known as not only the land of peace but also the land of innovation and we must work together to set up an innovation centre here.”

Ranendra Narzary while visiting the livelihood technologies displayed said that he hoped to see increased participation of organizations like SELCO Foundation in the region which has had a remarkable impact on the health & livelihood sectors in the Bodoland Tribal Region.

BTC EM Arup Kumar Dey while speaking at the event said that due to unreliable electricity, the health centres were unable to function effectively but with support from SELCO Foundation, the BTR has had the opportunity to have 24/7 electricity in more than 400 health centres. He said, “We are here to continue this project.”

On the second day, the fair will continue to showcase solutions followed by a panel discussion on “Collaborative approach for holistic development of BTR” along with a speech by Padmashree Awardee Sarbeswar Basumatary. Also on display will be 30+ live demonstrations of DRE-based solutions for diverse sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, handloom, textiles and crafts, and animal husbandry while bringing together 20+ ecosystem stakeholders from BTR and the rest of North-Eastern India including financial institutions, Government departments, NGOs, enterprises, and incubators.

