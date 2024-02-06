56th session of ABSU concludes : ABSU affirms to move for time-bound implementation of BTR accord

KOKRAJHAR: The 56th Delegate Convention of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) held at Hirimba Nwgwr, Telishal, Golaghat concluded on Sunday with many vital resolutions. The delegate convention of ABSU resolved many resolutions in the delegate meeting attended by 3,100 delegates and 800 observers coming from the states of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya and other universities in the presence of its president Dipen Boro, general secretary Khanindra Basumatary, vice-president Kwrwmdao Wary, Rwmdwn Basumatary, adviser Khungkhra Swargiary.

ABSU extended gratitude to the Union Government, Assam Government, BTR council and BKWAC for implementation of half a dozen of the MoS of Bodo Peace Accord. Further, the delegate convention resolved to strongly urge the Government of India and Government of Assam for time bound speedy implementation of all the remaining clauses in letter and spirit i.e. implementation of BTR sixth schedule amendment, inclusion of villages in BTR, delimitation of 54 seats, enhancement of power and function, notification of villages of BKWAC, delimitation of 36 seats, ST Hill status of Boro-Kachari living in Karbi Anglong, withdrawal of cases of ex. NDFB, rehabilitation and ex-gratia to martyr families. It also resolved for renaming of Mission skill & quality education as Quality Education Movement for massive campaign to safeguard Bodo medium education, to increase enrollment, to appoint sufficient teachers, to provide quality education, career counselling and preparation for competitive examination.

ABSU resolved to demand bilingual textbook of Bodo- English as per NEP, 2020 in Bodo medium in 2024, provincialization of Bodo medium schools as per the spirit of the BTR accord- 2020, TET appointment in single teacher and zero teacher school of BTR and Assam in LP, UP, HS level, re-conduct of Gunotsav in Bodo schools of class VI in Maths and Science in Bodo medium, creation of new posts in Bodo department of various colleges and universities, creation of two posts in 76 EGS schools of Sonitpur and Biswanath districts.

Further, ABSU resolved to demand a permanent Orientation Campus at Bodoland University, Bodo Study Centre for Civil Service UPSC/APSC, Medical & Engineering, other competitive examination for Bodo students. The union also resolved to increase the amount for top 10 rank holders of HSLC from Bodo medium declared by SEBA from the existing Rs 50, 000 to Rs 1,00,000 with effect from 2024. It also announced that it will continue massive campaign through Bodofa Mission for sustainable change on anti-social activities, zero tolerance against drugs and complete eradication of drugs from the society, to stop gambling, alcohol and anti-social activities, to totally stop witch hunting, human trafficking and child marriage. Other important resolutions included games and sports-under-13 football tournament in anchalic, district and central level, cultural showcase in metro cities of India and abroad, cultural workshop in various places of Assam and India.

The delegate meeting resolved on land related issues-protection of tribal belts and blocks from illegal encroachers and eviction as per the direction of Gauhati High Court, implementation of Forest Right Act, 2006 and entitlement of land right to the tribal people living in forest area, land right to the indigenous tribal people through Basundhara and Bwiswmuthi. The union also resolved to form “Bodoland Martyrs’ Trust” a support system for various activities and “Bodo Mothers’ Association ” (a cell) to work on women related issues, to organize a training programme targeting 1 lakh Bodo youths on “Empowering Youth Entrepreneurs For Employment Generation.”

ABSU has decided that the 57th annual conference of the ABSU will be held at Dotma in Kokrajhar district in 2025. The student body resolved to write a formal letter to the President of India and the Governor of Assam for release of former chairman of NDFB Ranjan Daimary and seven others and 56 ex. NDFB cadres from jail and also resolved to appeal to both the state and central governments for the interest of maintaining harmonious relationship with the Assam and Nagaland bordering area for sustaining peace and development of the region is appealed to all concerned.

