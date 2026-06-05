Traditional Baikho Puja celebrated in Bamunigaon, showcasing rich Rabha cultural heritage and customs

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) region witnessed the vibrant celebration of the traditional Baikho Puja at Bamunigaon, Kamrup district. The festival, deeply rooted in Rabha heritage, aims to preserve age-old customs, rituals, and beliefs while passing them on to future generations.

Observed annually in the Assamese month of Jeth, Baikho Puja is dedicated to prayers for agricultural prosperity, holistic development, and good health. Alongside celebrations across various parts of the Rabha Hasong area, the Bamunigaon event was organised by the Rabha Students’ Union, Rabha Women’s Council, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee’s Bamunigaon regional units.

The daylong programme featured rituals led by Rabha priests (Baibra), with villagers offering devotion and service. The highlights included Lewatna, Killabhanga, and Baranakakai dances, popularly known as the ‘Juit Nasa’ or fire dance, which drew large crowds.

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