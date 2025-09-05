Traffic disrupted on NH-37 as storm causes Havoc in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A severe storm at around 10pm on Wednesday night caused extensive damage in the Numaligarh suburban area. Many trees were uprooted and several houses damaged. Near Tiniali in Numaligarh, two large trees fell across National Highway 37, blocking traffic in both directions for nearly two hours. One tree fell on a truck, but fortunately, the people inside narrowly escaped unharmed. Meanwhile, in Bihora Mikirsang, two people were killed by lightning.

Also Read: Fatal accident on NH-37: One dead at Baruagaon–Gelekiyal

Also Watch: