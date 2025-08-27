Fatal accident on NH-37: One dead at Baruagaon–Gelekiyal

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At Baruagaon–Gelekiyal near National Highway 37 under Kamargaon police station in Golaghat district, a young man was killed on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. At around 9:30 on Monday night, while returning home from the Kamargaon side on a motorcycle (registration number AS05E5121), the youth was fatally struck by the unidentified vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Achyut Konwar (24 years) of Changkala village in Khumtai.

Also Read: Guwahati: Young biker killed in accident at Dakhingaon

Also Watch: