Minor Girl from Assam Rescued from Madhya Pradesh

Guwahati: Today, Dergaon Police have rescued a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh after she went missing from Rangamati in Golaghat a few days ago. As per police statement, the girl was traced to Madhya Pradesh following a tip-off regarding her whereabouts. Based on the information, a police team tracked her location and safely rescued her.

Police also arrested Vivek Kumar from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case. He has been accused of allegedly taking the minor from Assam and keeping her at a location in Madhya Pradesh.

As per information, Kumar allegedly lured the girl by promising her a romantic relationship before taking her away from Assam. He reportedly travelled with her by train from Assam to Madhya Pradesh and kept her there.

After receiving information about the girl’s location, Dergaon Police launched an operation and traced her to Madhya Pradesh. She was subsequently rescued and brought to safety, while Kumar was taken into custody.

Further details are awaited.