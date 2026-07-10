Tragedy in Rankrishnanagar: 8-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted and Murdered; Suspect Confesses

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a horrifying incident, the body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a jungle over a hillock in the Madanmohan area of Rankrishnanagar. Locals and police sources said that the minor girl was raped and then killed. One Jakir Alom Talukdar (19 years), a resident of the same locality, confessed to the crime after neighbours handed him over to the police. The incident has triggered massive outrage in the locality as the residents questioned the role of the police since the body of the minor was found just 300 metres away from the Madanmohan outpost. Agitated locals blocked the highway in protest. Later, a team of police from Sribhumi headquarters arrived at the spot and pacified the mob.

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