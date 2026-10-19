Tragedy Strikes Assam During Durga Puja: 3 Killed, 3 Injured in NH-15 Crash

A festive night turned into a horrific tragedy when a speeding Hyundai Verna car rammed into a stationary trailer truck on National Highway 15 in Assam’s Darrang district, killing three youths and critically injuring three others late on Saptami night.

The victims, a group of six friends from Kharupetia, were returning home after pandal-hopping when their vehicle crashed underneath the truck near Sipajhar.

Local authorities reported that two youths, Ankush Das and Pritam Das, died on the spot due to the impact. The third victim, Mithun Sahu, succumbed to his wounds while being rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

"The impact was devastating; the car was completely mangled," a senior local police officer stated. "Our initial investigation suggests poor visibility and high speed contributed to the crash. We have launched a formal inquiry."

The three survivors remain in critical condition under close medical supervision. Witnesses recounted a harrowing scene, with one local resident noting, "We heard a deafening crash and rushed to help. It is devastating to see young lives lost during what should have been a joyful festival