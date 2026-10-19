25 Injured, Including Children, in Rabid Dog Attack During Durga Puja in Assam

At least 25 people, including several children, were rushed to local hospitals after a suspected rabid stray dog went on a biting spree during Durga Puja festivities in Assam.

The incident occurred late last evening at a crowded festive pandal, where hundreds of devotees had gathered for evening prayers and celebrations.

Witnesses reported that the aggressive animal suddenly charged into the crowd, biting onlookers indiscriminately and triggering widespread panic and a stampede-like situation before locals could intervene.

Emergency medical teams arrived swiftly to administer first aid. According to hospital authorities, at least eight children are among the injured, with three victims sustaining severe deep-tissue lacerations to their limbs and faces.

All injured individuals have been administered the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and Equine Rabies Immunoglobulin (ERIG) under strict medical supervision.

Municipal corporation officials and local police launched a joint emergency drive overnight to locate and capture the animal. Local administration has issued an advisory urging pandal committees to increase security deployment, improve illumination in dark alleys around festive venues, and immediately report any stray animals behaving erratically to the helpline numbers provided.