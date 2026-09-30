Guwahati: Youth killed in tragic road accident at Jalukbari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young man from Sipajhar was killed in a tragic road accident at Jalukbari in Guwahati on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Biswajit Kalita of Burha in Sipajhar, was travelling towards Khanapara on a scooter with his wife when a speeding Swift Dzire rammed into their vehicle. Kalita sustained serious injuries and later died while undergoing treatment. His wife narrowly escaped the accident. Kalita was reportedly a temporary employee at Bijulee Bhawan and had married only seven months ago. His death shortly after the beginning of his married life cast a pall of grief over Sipajhar and the surrounding areas.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident.

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