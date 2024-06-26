Man Kills Friend After Heated Argument in Kokrajhar District

KOKRAJHAR: On June 24, in the evening, a man in the Kokajhar district's New Amguri under the Balajan police station killed his friend from the same village.

The victim family’s sources stated that Sakiyo Basumatary, also known as Boga, Derhasat Basumatary, and a coworker, who are all from New Amguri village, which is located 15 km north of Kokrajhar town, went to a family’s house to celebrate a birthday party.

Later, they went to Laothi Bazar located at Champabati Irrigation project in Kokrajhar-Chirang border where both Sakiyo and Derhasat who, in inebriated state had a heated argument. After some time, they returned to their respective homes but due to unknown reasons, Sakiyo along with another colleague came to the house of Derhasat Basumatary at night and again started the argument. During the argument, Sakiyo attacked Derhasat with a tiny dagger fitted in the bike’s key-case. He later succumbed to his injury at MRM Hospital in Kokrajhar on the same night.

The police team from Balajan reached the incident spot and arrested Sakiyo who was later sent to jail. The family members of Derhasat Basumatary demanded justice.

