Tragic Drowning Incident: Former Village Headman and Young Son Die in Sesapani Pond

KOKRAJHAR: In a tragic incident, a man and his little son died by drowning in a pond at Sesapani village near Kokrajhar town on Friday morning at around 10 am. The incident brought a pall of gloom in the locality.

Local villagers said Rajaram Narzary (45) and his son Khwrwmjit Narzary (7), a student of class-I died when they went to catch fish in a nearby pond of their relative. According to the villagers, Rajaram was the former headman of Sesapani village. He and his son went fishing at a relative's pond when it was feared that his son had drowned and that his father had died trying to save him from the deep water. They said that because there isn't a house next to the pond, they learned about their drowning much later.

Later, knowing the incident, the villagers came to the pond and youths searched for their bodies. After sometime, the villagers could find the body of Rajaram Narzary and a moment later, the body of son Khwrwmjit was also fished out from the pond.

