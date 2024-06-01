Barak River Floods Displace Thousands in Southern Assam; Minister Pijush Hazarika Promises Swift Dyke Repairs

Silchar: Though the water level of Barak river maintained a receding trend since Thursday midnight, reports of multiple areas being newly inundating continued to pour in from various parts of the southern Assam. Reports of breach of dykes were also coming. Amid this alarming situation, the Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, who was on a two day tour of the Barak Valley, said, minor dykes which had been damaged would be repaired within 15 days.

Speaking to the media, Hazarika said, the floodwater had displaced thousands of people as 73 relief camps had been set up in Cachar, 16 in Karimganj and 14 camps in Hailakandi.

The Minister, who wrapped his tour today, made extensive visit to the vulnerable sites to personally see the impact of the current flood which had already claimed the lives of three persons in Hailakandi and one in Cachar.

Meanwhile the flood report of Cachar stated that a total of 150 villages were affected by the flood, out of which 75 villages in Katigorah, 4 in Lakhipur, 32 villages under Silchar revenue circle, 16 villages under Sonai and 23 villages under Udharbond revenue circle. A total of 12,110 inmates were residing in relief camps opened in various parts of Cachar, out of which, 4,592 were males, 4,622 females and 2,896 children. In addition to that, a total of 120 non- camp inmates were also there in the relief distribution centers. In Silchar town a total population of 12,047 were affected by the flood.

