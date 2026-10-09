Tragic Scooter Crash Claims Life of Sibsagar University Student in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A student of Sibsagar University was killed, and another sustained serious injuries in a road accident on the four-lane highway at Charing Santipara in Sivasagar district during the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred near the Hatighuli Padumoni village road under the jurisdiction of Gaurisagar police station. According to police sources, Rahul (Anurag) Sangma and Dewa Rikhov Phukan were travelling from Sivasagar towards Jorhat on a scooter (Registration No. AS04AE2449) when the vehicle reportedly rammed into the highway divider near Santipara. The impact threw both riders on the road, leaving them critically injured.

Acting on information received around 2 am, Officer-in-Charge of Gaurisagar police station, Bhaskarraj Baruah, rushed to the accident site with a police team. Rahul Sangma was immediately shifted to Sivasagar Civil Hospital in a police vehicle, where doctors declared him dead despite their efforts to save him. The other injured rider, Dewa Rikhov Phukan, was later taken to the same hospital by ambulance for treatment.

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