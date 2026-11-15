Trailer of Assamese Mystery Film 'Adrisya' Unveiled at Bongaigaon Event

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The cast and crew of the upcoming Assamese film 'Adrisya' attended a special promotional event at Audi-I of The Universal Studio, Chapaguri, Bongaigaon, on Saturday. The official trailer of the film was unveiled before the audience during the event. The film's song titled 'Rajprasada' was also formally released on the occasion.Speaking at the event, Jatin Bora said that 'Adrisya' is a beautiful film filled with mystery and suspense, which can be enjoyed by the entire family. He expressed confidence that the audience would appreciate the film. Directed and edited by Samujjal Kashyap, the film is scheduled for release in theatres on November 20.