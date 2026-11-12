Assamese Action-Thriller ‘Tibro’ Unveils Zubeen Garg’s Posthumous Track

Guwahati: Anticipation is steadily building across Assam’s regional film circuit as the makers of the upcoming action-thriller Tibro have revised its theatrical release date to November 27, 2026.

Originally scheduled to hit screens on December 4, the film is now arriving a week earlier amid a vigorous promotional campaign across Guwahati, including recent interactive college tours.

Produced by Dream House Productionz (India) Pvt. Ltd., Tibro holds deep emotional significance as the dream project of late producer Neeta Sharma.

The film is written and directed by Abrar, who conceptualized and began helming the feature at just 19 years old, positioning him among Assam’s youngest commercial filmmakers. Blending high-octane action with themes of conflict, retribution, and strong social responsibility, the narrative aims to resonate far beyond conventional cinema entertainment.

Adding immense emotional weight to the project is a posthumous musical contribution by the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The soulful track, titled “Du Pakhi Meli,” was officially released on YouTube on November 6, drawing widespread praise from music lovers across the region.

Choreographed by renowned Bollywood dance director Sandip Soparrkar, the song showcases the on-screen chemistry of debutant lead actor Zulfi Shaikh and actress Preety Kongana.

The ensemble cast also features prominent regional talents including Priyanka Bharali, Shankuraj Konwar, and Mishti Chakraborty.

Speaking about the film's vision and audience reception, PR and marketing strategist Subhankar Banerjee noted that Tibro is a special project carrying "many shades" and expressed optimism that viewers will embrace it wholeheartedly. "The team is finally excited to bring the film before the audience, and we hope to receive the same warmth and affection that Assam's viewers have consistently extended toward Assamese cinema," Banerjee stated.

With its official trailer already generating buzz on social media for its intense, confrontational visuals and background score, the makers are actively engaging youth audiences through campus meet-and-greet events, such as their recent promotional stop at NEF College in Guwahati.

Backed by heartfelt music, fresh talent, and a clear social commitment, Tibro is poised to make a compelling mark at the regional box office later this month.