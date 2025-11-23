Training on Assam Special Revision 2025–2026 held in Digboi

DIGBOI: A comprehensive training session on the Assam Special Revision (ASR) 2025–2026 was conducted on Saturday at the Golden Jubilee Complex, Digboi, for all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors. The programme aimed to enhance officials’ understanding of the procedures, responsibilities, and best practices associated with the Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll.

The ASR plays a crucial role in ensuring that voter lists are accurate, inclusive, and reflective of all eligible citizens. It helps correct discrepancies, remove outdated entries, and register newly eligible voters, thereby strengthening public trust in the democratic process. BLOs are central to this exercise, performing house-to-house verification, proper form filling, document checks, and real-time data entry, which directly impacts the authenticity of the voter roll.

The Digboi session was led by Master Trainer Pobon Gogoi, who provided a structured and interactive overview of the ASR framework, key dates, and objectives. Participants received guidance on field verification, documentation standards, online data entry, handling claims and objections, and ensuring inclusion of vulnerable and underrepresented groups. Hands-on demonstrations addressed common field scenarios and best practices to reduce errors.

Key officials present included Mayurakhi Dutta, District Election Officer, Tinsukia; Dr. Mondira Boruah, ERO and Circle Officer, Digboi CDC; Madhujya Phukan, Assistant Commissioner, Digboi CDC; Kaberi Buragohain, AERO and BDO, Digboi; Aniruddha Bora, Executive Officer, Digboi Municipal Board (AERO); along with Government Officers Bikash Gogoi and Bidyut Bikash Boruah. Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul also shared a video briefing highlighting key procedural DOs and DON’Ts for BLOs.

The training concluded with directives from senior officials emphasizing accuracy, timely completion of tasks, and proactive citizen communication. The session strengthened operational preparedness, promoted inclusivity, and reinforced the integrity of the electoral process ahead of the 2025–2026 Special Revision.

