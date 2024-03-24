Training programme for PWD polling personnel engaged in Parliamentary Election 2024 organized in Tezpur

Tezpur: A training programme of PWD polling personnel who are engaged in Parliamentary Election 2024 to 11-Sonitpur HPC was organized on Saturday by the Training Cell of the office of the District Election Officer, Sonitpur at the auditorium of Tezpur Academy School, Tezpur.

District Commissioner and Returning Officer of 11-Sonitpur HPC Deba Kumar Mishra visited the training venue and interacted with the trainees. The programme which was organized for around 35 PWD polling personnel saw enthusiastic participation from the attendees. Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner highlighted on an inclusive election where all eligible sections of the society can take part in this major democratic process. He informed that 11-Sonitpur HPC has planned out 3 Model PWD Polling Stations, 1 in Dhekiajuli and 2 in Tezpur to be manned by PWD polling personnel. He assured the trainees and the audience in general that the district administration shall provide all necessary assistance such as porters, special transportation, health facilities and accessible venues among others in these 3 designated polling stations.

Hands-on training on the use of EVMs, roles and responsibilities of each polling personnel, interactive sessions on any doubts or possible difficulties that may be faced by the trainees were also addressed in today’s programme.

