World Meteorological Day celebrated at Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati

Tezpur: World Meteorological Day is celebrated every year on March 23. This year the theme is ‘At the Frontline of Climate Action.’ World Meteorological Day was celebrated at Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati jointly with Indian Meteorological Society, Guwahati Chapter. A special lecture of Dr. Lalit Saikia, Assistant Professor, Department of Earth Science, University of Science & Technology Meghalaya was organized. Dr. Saikia, in his speech, urged policy makers to make eco friendly future plans. K.N. Mohan, Scientist-G stressed on taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Scientist-F suggested the audience to contribute on individual level to save our environment. Sunit Das, Scientist-F explained about consequences of global warming. On the occasion of World Meteorological Day, Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati received ‘Best RMC’ award by IMD HQ. Also, Kanak Chandra Das of Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati received ‘Best Employee’ award. The programme was anchored by Meteorologist Suruj Gogoi.

Also Read: Assam: Wild elephant dies at Sonaikuchi reserve forest in Jagiroad

Also Watch: