Training session in Kokrajhar focuses on accountable use of Government e-Marketplace for BTC officials

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KOKRAJHAR: A one-day workshop-cum-training session on ‘Efficiency, Transparency and Inclusiveness through Government e-Marketplace (GeM)’ was organised by the General Administration Department (GAD), BTC, for the officers and staff of the BTC, BTC Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) Secretariat, and Council Heads of Departments (CHDs) at the BTCLA Auditorium, Kokrajhar, on Tuesday.

The session was organised with the objective of enhancing the knowledge and capacity of officers and staff on the effective, transparent, and accountable use of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for government procurement. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Derhasat Basumatary, EM, BTC, emphasised the importance of proper utilisation of the GeM portal for procurement of goods and services in accordance with government rules and procedures.

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