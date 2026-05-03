Transformer Coil Theft in Demow Village: 16 KV Power Unit Targeted in Assam’s Dhemechi

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A theft incident took place in Dhemechi No. 1 Kalalur Naam Dang village near Demow on Friday night, where a thief stole the coil of a 16 KV electric transformer. According to information received, the thief only took the coil of the transformer and left the other parts behind at the site. Following the incident, officials of the electricity department and local residents informed the police. Earlier, in a similar manner, the thief had stolen the coil from an electric transformer in Moran Rangoli, Khowang village under the Moran Electrical Sub-division.

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